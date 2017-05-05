You are here:
  3. Lionel Messi's four-game international ban lifted by Fifa due to lack of evidence

SportsAFPMay, 05 2017 19:40:13 IST

FIFA on Friday overturned Barcelona star Lionel Messi's four-game ban from international matches imposed for swearing at an assistant referee, saying there was not enough evidence to support the stiff punishment.

File photo of Lionel Messi in Argentinian colours. AP

The U-turn is a major boost to Argentina's hopes of reaching next year's World Cup in Russia, with the South Americans struggling in regional qualifying.

FIFA said its appeal committee sided with a challenge filed on Messi's behalf by the Argentine Football Association and lifted "the sanctions imposed on him as a result".

"Despite the fact that the FIFA Appeal Committee considered Lionel Messi's behaviour as reproachable" it concluded "the evidence available was not sufficient" to justify a four-game ban.

In March the striker was found guilty of "having directed insulting words at an assistant referee" in a World Cup qualifier against Chile which Argentina won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from the Barcelona hitman.

Argentine football chief Armando Perez conceded that Messi "made a mistake", but argued that FIFA's sanction was disproportionate.


