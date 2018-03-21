You are here:
Lionel Messi joins Argentina's training session at Manchester City ahead of World Cup warm-up against Italy

London: Lionel Messi joined up with his Argentina team-mates on Tuesday as they trained at Manchester City ahead of their World Cup warm-up against Italy.

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi attends a team training session at the City Academy training complex. AFP

Messi's side are based at the Football Academy of Premier League leaders City while they prepare for the friendly at Eastlands on Friday.

The Barcelona forward arrived to start working with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and was present at a training session open to media in the afternoon.

Also present but not participating was City striker Sergio Aguero, who has been sidelined with a knee injury recently.

Another City player, defender Nicolas Otamendi, was involved along with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano and Marcos Rojo.


