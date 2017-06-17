Like Anil Kumble's fate, Rahul Dravid's future as U-19 coach to also be decided by Cricket Advisory Committee

It won't just be Team India coach Anil Kumble whose fate will be decided by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which consists of former legends Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. According to The Times of India, the question of whether U-19 and India A coach Rahul Dravid would continue in his post, after his contract expired on 31 March, 2017, will also be answered by the elite panel.

The report said that the CAC is expected to replicate the selection process used in selecting the Team India coach for Dravid's post too. Accordingly, the CAC has invited applications for India U-19 coach. As was the case with Kumble, the elite panel will grant direct entry to Dravid in the application process.

Dravid was in the news recently after Ramachandra Guha, who resigned as a member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on 28 May, raised the issue of Dravid's conflict of interest in his letter to the head of the CoA, Vinod Rai.

Dravid is the coach of the India U-19 and the India A teams while continuing to be the mentor of the Delhi Daredevils team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dravid responded to the allegation asking for more clarity on the issue. "Yes, I have written to the CoA explaining my position and explaining the background against which this perceived conflict of interest has happened," Dravid had told ESPNcricinfo on 9 June.

"By the BCCI's conflict of interest rules, I was absolutely not under a conflict of interest. If the rules have changed midway through the contract, then I think it is unfair to criticise me for breaking the rules or twisting the rules to suit my convenience," he added.

Meanwhile, the decision on India's next coach is expected to be made soon. According to the Times of India, the CAC met Kumble and Virat Kohli to iron out differences between the two.

While the details of the meeting are yet to be made public, a BCCI source told the publication that if Kumble and Kohli sort out their differences, then the former leg-spinner will continue in his post till the 2019 World Cup.

However, if the CAC feels Kumble can't continue under the present circumstances, it may have to look for a new coach," the top source told the daily.

