Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar could play against Montpellier after returning from injury, says coach Unai Emery

Sports AFP Jan 27, 2018 12:39:59 IST

Paris: Neymar is back is in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for their Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Saturday after missing two matches with injury, the French league leaders announced on Friday.

PSG's Neymar celebrates after scoring his fourth goal against Dijon. AP

PSG coach Unai Emery had hinted earlier that Neymar could play at the weekend after revealing that the Brazilian had returned to full training, and the club's squad list confirmed that the world's most expensive player was ready to return from a knock to his right thigh.

"All being well he'll play on Saturday if he feels it's right," said Emery, who then heaped praise on his superstar attacker.

Emery has called on fans to show Neymar more affection after he was booed for taking a penalty on his only league appearance of 2018, which denied Edinson Cavani a chance to break the PSG goalscoring record.

Spaniard Emery also dismissed tales in Spanish media of interest in Neymar from struggling Real Madrid.

"Neymar will become the best player in the world and he will achieve that here with us," insisted Emery.

PSG's fans backed Neymar during their team's midweek 4-2 French Cup win over Guingamp, unfurling a banner saying: "To boo players runs contrary to our values".

Last weekend Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane described Neymar as a "great player who everyone loves".

"This is a player who has charmed everyone, the whole football world. He is a great player," said Zidane.

Madrid fans will get a chance to judge for themselves as PSG and Real meet in the Champions League last-16 in February and March.


Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 12:39 PM | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018 12:39 PM

