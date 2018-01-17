In association with
Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar should be ready for Dijon clash, says coach Unai Emery

Sports AFP Jan 17, 2018 08:20:03 IST

Paris: Brazilian superstar Neymar looks set to return for Paris Saint-Germain's game against Dijon on Wednesday after coach Unai Emery included him in the Ligue 1 leaders' squad on Tuesday.

File image of Neymar. Reuters

Neymar missed Sunday's 1-0 win at Nantes due to a rib injury but Spaniard Emery believes he should be recovered in time.

"Neymar trained well (on Monday). He'll still feel pain for a few days but he took part in training and finished it well," said the former Sevilla coach.

"He'll need a week or two for the pain to pass. He's fine in non-contact (training) but if he takes a knock in the same area, the pain will persist.

"We'll see but he should be ready (to face Dijon)."

Brazilian-born Italy international midfielder Thiago Motta is not fit to return from a calf injury, though.


Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 08:20 AM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 08:20 AM

