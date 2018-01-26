Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves handed three-match ban for screaming at referee

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has been handed a three-game ban by the French league (LFP) following his sending-off against Lyon last weekend.

Alves was shown a straight red card early in the second half of PSG's 2-1 defeat in Lyon for dissent and the disciplinary committee of the LFP, meeting on Thursday, banned him for three games plus a fourth match suspended for now.

The veteran Brazilian will, therefore, miss this Saturday's home league meeting with Montpellier, a League Cup semi-final at Rennes next Tuesday and the trip to Lille on 3 February.

PSG are currently eight points clear of Lyon at the top of the Ligue 1 table.