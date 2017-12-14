You are here:
Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery's house robbed, goods worth €20,000 stolen

SportsAFPDec, 14 2017 23:20:01 IST

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery's Paris apartment was burgled on Wednesday evening as his side won a cup tie away at Strasbourg.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery. Reuters

The robbery at the top floor flat of a chic Parisian street in the 16th arrondissement was discovered around 11pm by Emery's wife. Emery himself got back from Strasbourg in the early hours of Thursday.

Signed Neymar shirts and a Rolex watch were among the items stolen with the family telling the police goods worth around €20,000 in total were taken.

"The door was closed but not locked," the police said.

"The door was lifted off its hinges and the thieves took luxury handbags, jewellery, football shirts and designer clothes," the police confirmed.


Paris Saint-Germain had a happier evening leaving Strasbourg with a 4-2 win and a place in the League Cup quarter-finals.


