Ligue 1: Nice's Jean Michael Seri mum on reported move to Barcelona after loss to Napoli

SportsAFPAug, 23 2017 09:21:53 IST

Nice: Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri was staying coy on talk of a big-money move to Barcelona amid reports he has already reached agreement on the terms of a contract with the Spanish giants.

Nice's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 Football match between OGC Nice and AS Nancy Lorraine at the Allianz Riviera Stadium, in Nice, on April 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Yann COATSALIOU

File photo of Jean Michael Seri. AFP

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international played for Nice in their 2-0 defeat to Napoli on Tuesday that saw them miss out on a place in the Champions League group stage as they lost their play-off tie 4-0 on aggregate.

"No, it was not my last match for Nice. I will be at Amiens on Saturday," said Seri, who sports daily L'Equipe reported had agreed to a four-year deal with Barcelona over the weekend.

A transfer for up to €40 million has been mooted as the Catalans desperately look to strengthen their squad with the proceeds of Neymar's world record €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

But Nice have reportedly been reluctant to negotiate so far and Seri added: "I don't know much about it. I said to everyone to leave me to concentrate on the Champions League and that after we would see if I stayed or went."

Seri joined Nice in 2015 from the Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira and has been outstanding in the last two seasons as the French side have finished fourth and then third in Ligue 1.


Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 09:21 am | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017 09:21 am


