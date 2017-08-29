Ligue 1: Lyon sign 19-year-old midfielder Pape Diop from Celta Vigo on five-year deal

Lyon: Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Diop has signed a five-year contract with Lyon, the French Ligue 1 side announced on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old moves to France in a deal reported to be worth €10 million ($12m) with €4 million in add-ons.

He is the seventh new recruit at Lyon who have had to strengthen their squad after losing Alexandre Lacazette, Corentin Tolisso and captain Maxime Gonalons over the summer.

Diop came under Lyon's radar when he helped Spain lift the 2015 Under-19 European championship title, the club's recruitment officer Florien Maurice revealed.

"He's a player who had caught the eye of other big European clubs," Lyon manager Bruno Genesio told a press conference.

"He chose to come to Lyon, it's important when young players choose to come here, it's the club's strategy to recruit youngsters for the future.

"He is capable of getting the ball through his positional intelligence. That's what convinced us to sign him."

Lyon are unbeaten after four outings of the new season to lie fourth in the table, four points shy of joint leaders Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.