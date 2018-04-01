Ligue 1: Former Germany coach Jurgen Klinsmann says Paris Saint-Germain should retain Unai Emery as coach next season

Bordeaux: Former Germany coach Jurgen Klinsmann reckons Paris Saint-Germain are better off sticking with Unai Emery as coach next season.

Rumours abound that the Spaniard's time at the Parc des Princes is up after PSG's latest Champions League failure.

Names touted as possible successors after PSG's last 16 exit to Real Madrid included German Thomas Tuchel, but for Klinsmann the Qatari-backed side are best off with Emery.

"Looking at things from the outside I'd say the best idea is to continue as they are, to keep their manager. Even if Tuchel is a superb coach I don't see any reason for them to change," Klinsmann told AFP.

Klinsmann was speaking at Bordeaux on Saturday night where he attended the French League Cup final with PSG beating Monaco 3-0.

Emery's contract runs out in June, with Tuchel suggested by French sports daily l'Equipe and RMC radio as the best placed to take over.

"Tuchel is very talented," added the 1990 World Cup winner.

"There is no doubt about that. But I think Paris already has a great coach. Emery is in the process of doing a fantastic job."

Saturday's win leaves a clean sweep of the domestic trophies for the third time in four seasons on the cards for PSG, although that will not completely make up for the disappointment of another underwhelming campaign in the Champions League.