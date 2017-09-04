Laureus World Sports Awards, Best Sporting Moment September nominees: Asher Lucas nets three half-court shots

On 8 January, the University of North Carolina was playing NC State. The Lucas family have supported Carolina for as long as they can remember. "That game had actually been delayed because of snow and the cold weather," said Adam Lucas, father of Asher. Because of the delay, there was no set halftime show on this day, so 11-year-old Asher and his friend Grant decided that they would entertain the crowd by trying a few half-court shots.

Asher hit the first shot....

After the first one, they're like, 'Hey, you made a half-court shot. Good job," Asher said.

And the second...

I'm like, this is nuts, there is no way I can make three," Asher recalled. But let's try it because the crowd's excited. You don't want to just stop there."

And the third!

The crowd went nuts when I made three," Asher said. "It felt amazing because I don't really know anybody that made three half-court shots before, and it's really hard to do."

To view September's emotional and engaging clips and vote for your favourite, visit myLaureus.com. Sports fans can also send videos that they have seen and enjoyed to myLaureus.com and they will be considered for the shortlist in future months.