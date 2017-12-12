Laureus World Sports Awards, Best Sporting Moment December nominees: Iowa's wave for kids

Iowa's Kinnick Stadium has a seating capacity of 70,585, which gives the Hawkeyes incredible strength in numbers in one of the coolest new traditions in college football. The stadium is located next to the new University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and hospital patients have a view that overlooks the sea of gold and black on game days.

For years, the Hawkeyes and their fans have raised money for the hospital with their "Touchdowns for Kids" campaign in which fans are encouraged to donate as much as they like for every Iowa touchdown score during the season. The Hawkeyes have also welcomed a "kid captain" from the hospital to join the team on the sidelines during home games, so the history between the school's football team and its hospital has been rich.

What started as a fan suggestion on an Iowa Facebook fan page has now turned into a full-blown movement: Iowa fans collectively waving to the top floor of the hospital, where the children and their families gather to watch Iowa, at the end of the first quarter during Hawkeye home fixtures.

Then, on 7 October, before Iowa's 45-16 win over Illinois, the Hawkeyes took the wave a step further. The Iowa marching band spread out in the form of a huge hand on the field, pointed towards the hospital, and waved in unison to their on looking fans. What a special moment!

Laureus World Sports Awards have been in existence for the last 17 years, with the first Laureus Awards held in 2000. Other than the Laureus Best Sporting Moment, Laureus announces its awards in eight different categories, some of them being: Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, Laureus World Team of the Year.

To vote for your favourite video, visit myLaureus.com.