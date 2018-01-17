Laureus World Sports Awards: Anna Gasser, Nyjah Huston in hunt for World Action Sportsperson Of The Year

Six of the world's best athletes are in contention for the Laureus World Action Sportsperson Of The Year award, after a ballot by the world’s sports media.

The World Action Sportsperson Of The Year award is handed to the sportsman or sportswoman who best demonstrates supreme athletic performance and achievement in Action Sports in the qualifying year, such as winning world or national championships or the establishment of world records. Special recognition goes to those who push the limits of action sport even further by devising and executing new tricks and moves in competition. As Laureus' India partners, Firstpost brings you the nominees for the World Action Sportsperson Of The Year award (listed in alphabetical order)

John John Florence (Surfing)

Won his second straight World Championship in a dramatic finish at the Billabong Pipe Masters. He went into the event leading the world standings, but with Gabriel Medina, Jordy Smith and Julian Wilson all able to catch him. However, the 25-year-old finished runner-up in the event, ahead of them all, to secure the world title.

Anna Gasser (Snowboarding)

In a brilliant 2017, Gasser took Big Air gold in the World Championships, won Overall, Big Air and Super Series in the World Cup, plus World Snowboard Tour Big Air and Slopestyle titles. Additionally, she won three X-Games medals — gold in Slopestyle and bronze in Big Air in Hafjell, and silver in Big Air in Aspen.

Nyjah Huston (Skateboarding)

The biggest winner in Street League history had another massive year as he won his third Super Crown in Los Angeles, despite a head injury from a heavy fall nine days earlier. He also led the season’s points standings for the fourth straight time and won a bronze medal in the X-Games in Minneapolis in July.

Armel Le Cleac'h (Sailing)

Finished first in the Vendée Globe, the single-handed non-stop race around the world, acknowledged as the most extreme challenge in ocean racing. He created a new record of 74 days.

Mark McMorris (Snowboarding)

After a broken femur in 2016, he came back in 2017 better than ever, winning the World Snowboard Tour in Slopestyle, and Freestyle Overall, Big Air and Super Series World Cup titles. Also won Big Air X-Games gold in Hafjell and bronze in Big Air and Slopestyle in Aspen.

Tyler Wright (Surfing)

Won second straight World Championship following a five-woman finale in December. She did not win the event in Maui, but did enough to hold off the challenge of her rivals. She had one win at Saquarema during the year, but was consistent throughout, despite a knee injury.