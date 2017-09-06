Laureus World Sports Awards: 101-year-old sprinter Man Kaur says she feels like a youngster, seeks India's support

Chandigarh: Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur, who has featured among the nominees for the prestigious 'Laureus World Best Sporting Moment of the Year 2017' award, has sought the support of her countrymen and sports enthusiasts around the world to vote for her in a global online poll.

The 101-year-old Chandigarh-based Man Kaur is among the six contenders. She had won the 100m sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland earlier this year.

Kaur, who had earlier said that age was no bar to realise one's dreams, said on Wednesday that she was feeling happy to be featured in the category for the award.

"I feel thrilled. I am feeling the same way as any youngster would. Now, I need support of my countrymen and sports enthusiasts around the world. Vote for me," Kaur told PTI on Wednesday.

Kaur's 79-year-old son Gurdev Singh said he had received a communication from the Laureus recently informing him that his mother was going to be featured in the new category - 'Best Sporting Moment' which will highlight the power of sport in changing the world.

"My mother has been featured in a new category by the Laureus World Sports awards called 'Best Sporting Moment'. She is one of the six contenders," Gurdev said.

"We appeal to people to vote for her by clicking on mylaureus.com and follow necessary instructions for voting. We need full support of our countrymen as their votes are crucial," he said, adding people can cast votes over the next couple of weeks.

Kaur, who won her first medal in 2007 at the Chandigarh Masters Athletics meet, is now eying to compete in the Asia Masters Athletics Championship at Rugao in China later this month.

Kaur took up athletics at the ripe age of 93 years "just for the heck of it" after seeing Gurdev run a race at Patiala in Punjab.

By winning the medal in Auckland, New Zealand, in April, Kaur added the 17th gold medal in her kitty. She had clocked one minute and 14 seconds as a small crowd cheered her on.

In the run-up to the competition, Kaur left no stone unturned in her preparation doing five sprints of 50m each, one of 100m and one of 200m every alternate day.

"I will continue to run and take part in competitions as long as I can. It gives me a lot of happiness when I run. I believe that age is no bar to chase and realise your dreams," said Kaur, who is also called as 'Miracle Mom from Chandigarh'.

Besides Gurdev, Kaur has a 60-year-old daughter Amrit Kaur and a son named Manjit Singh, who is 72 years old.

"I feel great that I am getting to travel places at this age," she said with a smile.

Gurdev said his mother also ran a non-stop 3km-long race along with centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh at Mohali a few years back.

Kaur and Gurdev have taken part in dozens of Masters Athletics meets around the globe.

She said that during her childhood she used to accompany the royal family of the erstwhile Patiala state in summers to Chail in Himachal Pradesh and tend to their kids and the sick.

Talking about her daily diet, she said, "I take boiled vegetables, wheat bread. I take healthy food. If you take junk food, then how can you run? I avoid fried food."