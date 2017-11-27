You are here:
Lakshya Sen beats Yee Han Chong to defend India International Series; M Tanishq claims women's singles crown

SportsPTINov, 27 2017 16:16:34 IST

Hyderabad: Lakshya Sen, M Tanishq win titles at the India International Series.

Lakshya Sen poses after winning the India International Series. Twitter: @lakshya_sen

Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen notched up a thrilling win over Malaysia's Yee Han Chong in the men's singles finals to defend his title at the India International Series.

The fourth-seeded India, who had reached the final of 2016 Senior National Championship, recovered from a second game slump to outclass Chong 21-15, 17-21, 21-17 in a 57- minute final.

It was Lakshya's third international title.

In women's singles, M Tanishq staved off a challenge from compatriot Shikha Gautam 17-21, 22-20, 21-18 to clinch the title after battling for an hour and five minutes.

Results:

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen (IND) bt Yee Han Chong (MAS) 21-15, 17-21, 21-17


Men's Doubles: Arun George/Sanyam Shukla (IND) bt Alwin Francis/K Nandagopal (IND) 21-19, 21-15

Women's singles: M Tanishq (IND) bt Shikha Gautam (IND) 17-21, 22-20, 21-18

Women's doubles: Putri Sari Dewi Citra/Yujia Jin (INA) bt Jee Lynn Lim/Zhen Yap 20-22, 21-9, 21-13

Mixed doubles: Tang Jie Chen/Liu Ying Goh (MAS) bt 8- Rohan Kapoor/Kuhoo Garg 21-19, 21-13.


Published Date: Nov 27, 2017 04:16 pm | Updated Date: Nov 27, 2017 04:16 pm


