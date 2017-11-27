La Liga: Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo to undergo surgery after cancer diagnosis, assistant to take charge

Madrid: Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo will undergo surgery on a cancerous tumour on Tuesday, the Spanish side said on Monday, with his assistant Ernesto Marcucci set to deputise for the Argentine.

Berizzo's battle with prostate cancer was confirmed last week just hours after Sevilla produced a famous comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Liverpool in the Champions League.

"Eduardo Berizzo will undergo surgery on Tuesday afternoon on the prostate adenocarcinoma which was diagnosed a few days ago," Sevilla said in a statement.

"The return of the Argentine coach to the Sevilla bench will depend both on the operation and on his recovery post-surgery. Sevilla FC is confident that he will return as soon as possible.

"Meanwhile, it will be his assistant Ernesto Marcucci who will take training and be in charge of the first team."

Sevilla host Cartagena in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday (1830GMT) already boasting a comfortable 3-0 lead from the first leg.

Messages of goodwill towards Berizzo, 48, have flooded in from across the spectrum of Spanish football with Villarreal's players and fans showing their support before Sevilla's 3-2 win there on Sunday.

"I am grateful to Sevilla FC, the president, board, employees and players for the support, affection and closeness they have shown, and for the confidence in my work in the face of this setback," Berizzo said ahead of the match at Villarreal.

"I thank the club for the trust placed in me and my team to imagine a future together. I will try to return as soon as I can."

A former centre-back for River Plate, Marseille and Celta Vigo among others, Berizzo is in his first season as Sevilla boss after three successful years in charge of Celta.

Sevilla sit fifth in La Liga and are second on eight points in Group E in the Champions League, just a point behind leaders Liverpool.