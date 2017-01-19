La Liga: Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal sidelined for a month by hamstring injury

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal could be out for up to a month after suffering a right hamstring injury.

"After tests performed today on Dani Carvajal...he has been diagnosed with a grade two injury in the right hamstring muscle," Madrid said in a statement.

Madrid sports daily Marca reported that the Spanish international will be sidelined for a busy month of action for Real.

As well as the Copa del Rey semi-finals, should Madrid overcome a 2-1 quarter-final, first leg deficit against Celta Vigo, Carvajal is expected to miss La Liga games against Malaga, Real Sociedad, Celta and Osasuna.

Carvajal is also now a major doubt for Real's Champions League last 16, first leg clash with Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu.