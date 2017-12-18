La Liga: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo wants guard of honour from Barcelona players at El Clasico

Cristiano Ronaldo says he would like arch-rivals Barcelona to give Real Madrid a guard of honour when they clash with each other in the El Clasico on 23 December.

Real Madrid, who are currently placed fourth in the La Liga points table will host league leaders Barcelona in the Santiago Bernabeu at Madrid.

"It would be nice and I would like Barcelona to give us a guard of honour," the Portuguese was quoted as saying by Marca on Saturday.

"I hope we win that game too so that the league is still alive for Real Madrid. We have to enjoy every moment because we don't know what will happen in the future," Ronaldo added.

Ronaldo who has five Ballon d'Or to his name and helped Real Madrid clinch the Champions League title thrice since 2009 said he likes to do the talking on the pitch by scoring goals and proving himself.

"I talk on the pitch, I try to give my best and for people to enjoy my football," the forward said.

"I don't lack the motivation to continue playing and training because I enjoy football. It's what I like the most," Ronaldo added.