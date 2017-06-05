La Liga: Real Madrid target Theo Hernandez questioned by police over alleged sexual assault

Madrid: French defender Theo Hernandez, who has been tipped to sign for Real Madrid, has been questioned in relation to an alleged sexual assault during a holiday in southern Spain, police sources said Monday.

"There was a complaint of a sexual assault which is being investigated," the source said, adding that nobody had been arrested.

Online newspaper El Espanol earlier reported that the alleged incident involving the 19-year-old full-back, who currently belongs to Atletico Madrid, occurred in the car park outside a nightclub in the popular holiday resort of Marbella.

The report claimed that the couple had sexual relations in a car and that Hernandez refused to stop when asked by the woman, leading to an altercation between the two.

El Espanol said that police noticed "contradictions" in the woman's complaint, but Spanish press reported that Hernandez had been questioned at a police station in Marbella before being let go.

"He is free, there is nothing for the moment. They are investigating, nothing more," the player's agent Manuel Garcia Quilon told AFP.

Hernandez, who has enjoyed an excellent season on loan at Alaves, is the subject of interest from Spanish and European champions Real, who are said to be ready to sign the player for 24 million euros.

He had been named in the France under-21 squad for a get-together this week but refused the call, "without explanation" according to coach Sylvain Ripoll.

Born in Marseille but raised in Spain, sports daily Marca has indicated the player wants to play international football for Spain.

His elder brother Lucas Hernandez, 21, plays for Atletico and in February was ordered to do 31 days of community service alongside his ex-girlfriend following a case of domestic violence.

He was also ordered not to contact the woman for a period of six months.