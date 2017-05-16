La Liga: Real Madrid haven't won anything yet and must hold their nerve, says coach Zinedine Zidane

Madrid: Real Madrid must hold their nerve in the La Liga title run-in coach Zinedine Zidane warned on Tuesday ahead of the catch up game against Celta Vigo.

Real are level on 87 points with bitter rivals Barcelona but because Barca enjoy a better head-to-head record Zidane's charges need four points from their two remaining ties with Vigo and Malaga at the weekend.

"We don’t feel like champions. We’re not going to relax. We’ve not won anything yet," Zidane told a press conference.

"It’ll be difficult because Celta are a good team. We know that they’re a good opponent and it’ll be difficult, just like it was against Sevilla and will be against Malaga."

"I can assure you we need to maintain our focus," he said also confirming that Cristiano Ronaldo would only join the Vigo action if needed.

"He’ll be with us tomorrow," Zidane confirmed.

"Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lucas Vazquez will play if they have to. They’ll do their best not to get a card. You have to be positive," he said.

Real also face a date with Juventus in the Champions League final in 18 days time where they will hope to have their lynchpin Ronaldo firing on all pistons.

The French coach was asked if he thought he was appreciated by the giant Spanish club.

"I think everyone is happy with me and that's it. Right now I’m not thinking about the future. Right now I’m not worried. When I get in to the changing room I enjoy everything that I see and do, nobody will take that away from me," he said.