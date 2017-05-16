La Liga: Malaga defender Martin Demichelis confirms retirement after season

You are here:
SportsAPMay, 16 2017 11:47:45 IST

Argentine defender Martin Demichelis, who won one Premier League and four Bundesliga titles, says he will retire after the season.

File photo of Martin Demichelis. Getty Images

The 36-year-old Demichelis played in two World Cups for Argentina, helping it reach the final in 2014.

Demichelis will have the chance to play his last match on Sunday when Malaga hosts Real Madrid in the Spanish league.

Born in Cordoba, Argentina, Demichelis played for River Plate before signing with Bayern Munich in 2003, where he also won four German Cups and reached the Champions League final.

After his first stint at Malaga, he joined Manchester City and helped it win the 2014 Premier League title. He spent the first half of this season at Espanyol before rejoining Malaga.


Published Date: May 16, 2017 11:47 am | Updated Date: May 16, 2017 11:47 am

