La Liga: Girona secure promotion for first time after stalemate with Real Zaragoza

Girona were promoted to La Liga for the first time in their history after drawing 0-0 with Zaragoza on Sunday.

The result confirms they will finish second in the Spanish second division behind winners Levante, with one game to spare, joining fellow Catalan sides Barcelona and Espanyol in the top flight next season.

Girona, founded in 1930, have come close to reaching the top flight on multiple occasions, with defeats in the playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

The dull draw suited both teams perfectly, Zaragoza’s point also confirming they will stay in the same tier after flirting with relegation.