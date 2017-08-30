La Liga: Barcelona's new boy Ousmane Dembele can fill Neymar's shoes, believes Samuel Umtiti

Barcelona: FC Barcelona new recruit Ousmane Dembele can fill the shoes of Brazilian star Neymar at the club, feels defender Samuel Umtiti.

After Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer in a world record transfer fee, Barcelona roped in Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

"I'm very glad he's joining us. He is the type of player that we have missed since Neymar left," Umtiti was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Wednesday.

"He's a very carefree person in relation to everything that happens, in relation to the talent he has. It's one of his strengths and I hope he will help us to win titles.

"I cannot wait to see him. He is a player who will demonstrate his talent in our team, in our league," he added.

Dortmund's Marc Bartra, a former Barcelona youth team player, though insisted that Dembele be given time to settle in.

"Dembele is a pure talent, it's a great signing," Bartra told a news conference while on international duty with Spain.

"I know this from everything he has brought us last year [at Dortmund]. He is a very good player but he needs patience.

"He is very young and he cannot be compared to anyone — Neymar is among the best three players in the world," he added.