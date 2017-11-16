You are here:
La Liga: Barcelona's Javier Mascherano to be out of action for a month with thigh injury

SportsAFPNov, 16 2017 12:00:13 IST

Madrid: Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano will be sidelined for a month with a thigh injury he suffered in Argentina's friendly international against Nigeria, the club said on Wednesday.

Barcelona's defender from Argentina Javier Mascherano (L) vies with Girona's defender Jonas Ramalho (C) and Girona's Kenyan forward Michael Olunga during the Spanish league football match Girona FC vs FC Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona on September 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LAGO

File image of Javier Mascherano (L) in action. AFP

Mascherano played the full 90 minutes in his country's surprise 4-2 loss to the Nigerians in the Russian city of Krasnodar on Tuesday.

The absence of the 33-year-old former Liverpool player means coach Ernesto Valverde will have little opportunity to rest his first-choice centre-back pairing of Gerard Pique and French international Samuel Umtiti.

Valverde could be forced to turn to Thomas Vermaelen, who has managed just 90 minutes for Barcelona this season although he has just played back-to-back international matches for Belgium.

Mascherano will miss Barca's final Champions League group games against Juventus on 22 November and then Sporting Lisbon on 5 December.

The club will be hoping he has recovered in time for the clash with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on 23 December.


Published Date: Nov 16, 2017 12:00 pm | Updated Date: Nov 16, 2017 12:00 pm


