La Liga: Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu joins Premier League side Watford on short-term loan

Barcelona: Barcelona have agreed to loan Gerard Deulofeu to English Premier League side Watford until the end of the current season, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

The La Liga leaders said Deulofeu will join Watford until June 30, with the English team covering his salary as well as agreeing to pay a potential add-on of €1 million.

Watford, who are 10th in the Premier League, last week appointed Spaniard Javi Gracia as their new coach after sacking Marco Silva.

Deulofeu, a 23-year-old Spanish international, has already played in England, featuring for Everton on loan in 2013-14 before the Merseyside club signed him permanently in 2015.

However, they loaned him to AC Milan in January last year before Barcelona activated a buy-back clause in his contract to bring him back to the Camp Nou last summer.

He has not been a regular this season, though, scoring twice in 17 appearances.