La Liga: Barcelona to appeal against yellow cards issued to Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez

SportsAFPNov, 20 2017 07:32:56 IST

Barcelona: Barcelona announced on Sunday they will appeal yellow cards shown to Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez in Saturday's 3-0 win at Leganes.

Unless his appeal is successful, Pique will miss next Sunday's top of the table clash at Valencia.

Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates with teammate Gerard Pique after scoring his side's second goal against Leganes during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Leganes at the Butarque stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Nov 18, 2017. Suarez scored twice in Barcelona's 3-0 victory. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

File image of Luis Suarez(R), Gerard Pique(L) from Barcelona's match against Leganes. AP

"FC Barcelona informs that it has decided to appeal to the competition committee for the yellow cards shown to Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez during the course of Leganes-FC Barcelona," the club said in a statement.

Pique was booked in the first half for a slight pull on Nordin Amrabat, with Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde describing the yellow card as "excessive".

Without the Spanish international, Valverde is likely to be forced into handing Thomas Vermaelen his first La Liga appearance of the season at Mestalla with Javier Mascherano out for a month due to a hamstring injury.

Suarez was booked for impeding Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar clearing the ball early in the second half, but he got his revenge by celebrating in front of Cuellar after netting his second goal of the game as the Uruguayan ended a five-game goal drought.


Published Date: Nov 20, 2017 07:32 am | Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017 07:32 am


