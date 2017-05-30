You are here:
La Liga: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen signs contract extension until 2022

Barcelona: German international goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen tied his future to Barcelona by extending his contract with the Catalan giants to 2022 on Monday.

Marc Andre ter Stegen has signed a new two-year-deal with Barcelona. Reuters

"FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Marc-Andre ter Stegen to extend and improve his contract until June 30, 2022," Barca said in a statement.

"His buyout clause will rise to 180 million euros."

Ter Stegen has won nine trophies in three seasons since joining from Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2014.

However, after sharing duties with Claudio Bravo in his first two campaigns, the 25-year-old has established himself as Barca's undoubted number one in goal since the Chilean joined Manchester City in August.

Tying down Ter Stegen is just the latest in a series of high-profile contract renewals at the Camp Nou as Barca prepare for a new era after the departure of coach Luis Enrique.

Neymar, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic have all signed long-term deals in the past year, whilst Lionel Messi is expected to become the highest-paid player in the world with a bumper renewal in the coming weeks.


Published Date: May 30, 2017 03:13 pm | Updated Date: May 30, 2017 03:13 pm

