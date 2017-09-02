La Liga: Barcelona fail to land Philippe Coutinho, Manchester United loan Andreas Pereira to Valencia

Madrid: Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira joined Valencia on a season-long loan as loan deals dominated an otherwise quiet transfer deadline day in Spain on Friday.

As well as Pereira, Valencia secured the services of Portuguese winger Goncalo Guedes on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Guedes joined PSG for a fee of €30 million ($36 million) from Benfica in January, but has fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona failed in their attempts to land Philippe Coutinho and Angel di Maria, but still let Munir El Haddadi join Alaves on a season-long loan.

Las Palmas made the most significant permanent move by signing Chelsea striker Loic Remy on a two-year deal.