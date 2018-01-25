La Liga: Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez marries girlfriend, but faces jail time after breaking restraining order

Madrid: Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez could face a one-year prison sentence for failing to comply with an order to keep away from his girlfriend, the Madrid public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Early last year, the Frenchman was convicted for his part in a lovers' brawl and ordered to stay at least 500 metres away from his girlfriend for six months.

According to papers seen by AFP, the prosecutor said that the 21-year-old player had breached those conditions and recommended a jail sentence.

In February 2017, Hernandez and his girlfriend were sentenced to 31 days of community service and six months apart for "domestic violence" after a brawl in which they exchanged blows.

In June, the couple were arrested together at Madrid airport returning from a holiday.

Hernandez spent a few hours in prison but his companion was not arrested because her court order had not been formally served.

In Spain, if the accused has no criminal record, sentences of less than two years are usually suspended.

Lucas Hernandez is the son of a former professional player, Jean-Francois Hernandez, and the older brother of Theo, who is at Real Madrid.

Lucas was born in Marseille but came through the Atletico youth system and has played 20 times for the club this season