La Liga: Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann receives two-game ban for insulting match referee

SportsAFPAug, 23 2017 20:27:53 IST

Madrid: France international forward Antoine Griezmann was handed a two-game ban by the Spanish Football Federation on Wednesday after he was sent off for insulting the referee in a La Liga match on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was dismissed during Atletico Madrid's 2-2 draw at Gerona on Saturday during the opening weekend of the La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid's French striker Antoine Griezmann plays the ball the final Audi Cup football match between Atletico Madrid and FC Liverpool in the stadium in Munich, southern Germany, on August 2, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE

File Image of Atletico Madrid's French striker Antoine Griezmann in action. AFP

He also received a €600 ($700) fine, while Atletico were penalised € 700. However, both Griezmann and Atletico have the right to appeal their sanctions.

Griezmann will miss the league matches against Las Palmas on Saturday and Valencia on 9 September.

He was shown a straight red card an hour into Saturday's match after insulting the referee for not awarding a penalty in his favour. He later apologised.

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos has also been handed a one-match ban after he was sent off for two yellow cards in the European and Spanish champions' 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Argentine Ever Banega was hit with a two-match suspension after the midfielder was sent off for insulting the referee during Sevilla's 1-1 draw with Espanyol on Saturday.


Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 08:27 pm | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017 08:27 pm


