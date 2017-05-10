You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. La Liga: Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin slapped with three-match ban for over-protesting

La Liga: Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin slapped with three-match ban for over-protesting

SportsAFPMay, 10 2017 21:56:45 IST

Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin's season could be over after Wednesday's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid after he was hit with a three-game La Liga ban.

Atletico Madrid's defender Diego Godin. AFP

Atletico Madrid's defender Diego Godin. AFP

Godin was shown two yellow cards in two minutes during the final stages of Atletico's 1-0 win over Eibar on Saturday for taking his protests towards the officials too far.

The Spanish football federation's competition committee handed the Uruguayan international a two-game ban on Wednesday on top of the automatic one-match suspension for a red card.

Godin will miss Atletico's final two La Liga games of the season against Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao and their first league game of next season.

Atletico need a remarkable fightback to reach a third Champions League final in four years as Real hold a commanding 3-0 first-leg lead.


Published Date: May 10, 2017 09:56 pm | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 09:56 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 11MI Vs KXIP
2May 12DD Vs RPS
3May 13GL Vs SRH
4May 13KKR Vs MI
5May 14RPS Vs KXIP
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores