La Liga: Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin slapped with three-match ban for over-protesting

Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin's season could be over after Wednesday's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid after he was hit with a three-game La Liga ban.

Godin was shown two yellow cards in two minutes during the final stages of Atletico's 1-0 win over Eibar on Saturday for taking his protests towards the officials too far.

The Spanish football federation's competition committee handed the Uruguayan international a two-game ban on Wednesday on top of the automatic one-match suspension for a red card.

Godin will miss Atletico's final two La Liga games of the season against Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao and their first league game of next season.

Atletico need a remarkable fightback to reach a third Champions League final in four years as Real hold a commanding 3-0 first-leg lead.