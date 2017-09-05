La Liga: Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone agrees two-year contract extension with club

Madrid: Diego Simeone has committed his future to Atletico Madrid by agreeing a two-year contract extension to remain as coach of the Spanish giants until 2020, Atletico announced on Tuesday.

"The renewal of Diego Pablo Simeone is now a reality," Atletico said in a statement. "Our coach has signed a new contract that ties him to Atletico Madrid for two more seasons, until June 30, 2020."

Simeone, 47, has enjoyed huge success since taking over an Atletico side in the doldrums back in 2011.

The Argentine has led Atletico to one of the most successful eras in the club's history, including a first La Liga title in 18 years in the 2013/14 season.

Atletico have also reached two Champions League finals under Simeone's tutelage but lost out in heartbreaking fashion on both occasions to cross city rivals Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

Simeone's decision to remain brings some much-needed stability as Atletico prepare to move to into their new 68,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano home this season.

On top of La Liga, Simeone has also won the Europa League (2012), UEFA Super Cup (2012), Copa del Rey (2013) and Spanish Super Cup (2014) since returning to coach the team he had two spells with as a player.

Simeone initially signed a contract to 2020 back in March 2015.

However, he then asked for the deal to be reduced by two years, sparking rumours he could opening the door for a move to another of his former clubs Inter Milan or even to coach the Argentina national team.

Despite being hampered by a ban on registering new players during the recently closed transfer window, Atletico have continued to build for the future by handing long-term contract extensions to leading players such as Antoine Griezmann, Koke and Saul Niguez.

And Simeone has now also agreed to prolong his stay as the longest-serving coach in La Liga.