KPIT MSLTA ATP Challenger: Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan set up all-Indian final at Pune

Pune: Third-seeded Yuki Bhambri will clash with Ramkumar Ramanathan in an all-Indian men's singles final at the $50,000 KPIT MSLTA ATP Challenger on Saturday.

Bhambri beat second seed Spaniard Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 6-2, 6-4 in the first semi-finals that lasted one hour and 39 minutes on Friday.

Later, fourth seeded Ramkumar Ramanathan won an all-Indian semi-final against wildcard and giant-killer Saketh Myneni 6-3, 6-2 in a 47-minute contest.

25-year-old former champion Bhambri continued his fine form against his the 127-ranked Spaniard.

Backed by the partisan crowd, Bhambri began the Centre Court action on a high. After levelling 1-1 by holding serve, Bhambri showed first signs of pushing the 32-year old Spaniard Menendez-Maceiras in the third game.

Bhambri managed to hold back two game points that the Spaniard gained, but fell short, allowing the Spaniard to prevail on the third count and trail 1-2.

Thereafter, Bhambri took control. With a hold-break sequence, he went on to win five games in a row including breaks in the fifth and seventh games to close out 6-2.

The second set had Bhambri jump to a 4-3 lead with a break, before going up 5-3. Both Bhambri and Menendez-Maceiras were locked in a battle royale in the ninth game.

Forcing six break points, Bhambri had the Spaniard come back and hold serve, before returning to complete a 6-4 second set win and dispose the last standing overseas player.

Results:

Men's Singles:

Semi-finals: Yuki Bhambri (IND) bt Adrian Menendez-Maceiras (ESP) 6-2, 6-4; Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) b Saketh Myneni (IND) 6-3, 6-2.