Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir interested in being a mentor in TNPL, claims report

While Virender Sehwag is eyeing the position of Team India head coach, his former opening partner Gautam Gambhir seems to have plans slightly smaller in scope. According to a report in The Times of India, the southpaw has shown interest in being a mentor for a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) franchise.

Gambhir has already been in touch with some of the teams in the league for a mentorship role, the report added. He has made separate presentations to the team managements, seeking a large role in mentoring players rather than just having a figure-head like position.

However, the veteran opener made it clear that he won't play the tournament as a batsman, arguing that the event is for upcoming local talents in Tamil Nadu.

Nevertheless, the latest development does not mean Gambhir, a veteran of 56 Tests and 140 ODIs, has given up on his aim of making a comeback into the national team.

"Mentoring in TNPL doesn't mean that he is compromising on his playing career. But it will be a new experience for Gambhir and he is taking it as there are hardly any cricket engagements for him around that time," The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Gambhir has not donned national colours in limited overs since 2013, while he hasn't played for the Test team since the 2016 series against England.

If the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper does become a mentor, he will join the ranks of Brett Lee and Lance Klusener, who were appointed mentors of the Kanchipuram and Madurai team respectively.

TNPL, a statewide league started in 2016, is modelled on the lines of the Indian Premier League. With eight teams representing different cities in Tamil Nadu, the Thoothkudi-based TUTI Patriots won the inaugural edition defeating Chennai-based Chepauk team.