You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Knoxville Challenger: Top-seeded Indian pair of Leander Paes, Purav Raja move into quarters

SportsPTINov, 09 2017 14:48:23 IST

New Delhi: Top seeded Indian team of Leander Paes and Purav Raja moved to the quarter-finals of the Knoxville Challenger but in-form Divij Sharan was ousted from the Bratislava event with his partner.

File image of Leander Paes with Purav Raja. Image courtesy: Twitter @puravraja

File image of Leander Paes with Purav Raja. Image courtesy: Twitter @puravraja

Paes and Raja, who are yet to win a title together since joining forces, advanced with a 6-2 6-4 win over American team of Kevin King and Bradley Klahn in just 55 minutes.

They next face British team of Liam Broady and Marcus Willis, who advanced when their opponents — Darian King and Michael Mmoh — retired midway into the contest due to a knee issue with Mmoh.

Sharan and his Russian partner Mikhail Elgin bowed out of the USD 75000 event following a 4-7 7-6(4) 4-10 defeat against Sander Arends and Antonio Sancic in the last-eight pair stage.

Sharan will now compete in two home events — KPIT Challenger in Pune and the Bangaore Open.


Published Date: Nov 09, 2017 02:48 pm | Updated Date: Nov 09, 2017 02:48 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 12: Find out what you need to look out for in your last trimester



Cricket Scores



Top Stories