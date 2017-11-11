Kidambi Srikanth interview: 'More than the rankings, it's really important for me to do consistently well'

Kidambi Srikanth has made a habit of finishing on the podium quite often in 2017, with four Superseries titles to his name. The Indian shuttler has risen to World No 2 after an incredibly successful season.

TS Sudhir met up with Srikanth after the Senior National Badminton Championships and discussed his performances so far, his friendship with compatriot HS Prannoy and his growth under coach Pullela Gopichand.

Srikanth also describes a typical day in his life — how he trains and practices, what he enjoys doing off-court and the value of a regimented routine.

The 24-year-old from Guntur gives some useful advice for young kids picking up the sport and what they need to do to succeed as a badminton player. Srikanth credits Saina Nehwal for first taking Indian badminton to a global level, with PV Sindhu then following suit.

"It's been a slow progress. It's not something that has happened overnight. This is the result of the hard work that we have put in for the last four-five years. There are a bunch of players who have now proved themselves at the international level. We now really believe in ourselves and we know that on our day we can beat anyone," he says.