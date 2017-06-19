Kidambi Srikanth clinches Indonesia Superseries Premier title after spectacular tournament

Kidambi Srikanth won his first Indonesia Open Superseries Premier. AP
The Indian contingent started off their campaign mired with a 'passport controversy' but all's well that ends well. Twitter/ @PRANNOYHSPRI
Kidambi beat higher ranked Dane Jan O Jorgensen in a tight match that saw the Indian shuttler exhibit his outstanding attacking prowess to win 21-15 20-22 21-16. Twitter / @srikidambi
In the quarters, Kidambi Srikanth displayed clinical precision to do away with 'giant-killer' Chinese Taipei's Tzu Wei Wang 21-15 21-14 to move into the semis. Twitter/@srikidambi
The semis against World No 1 Son Wan Ho was a match that pushed Kidambi Srikanth to the brink. He managed to hold on to his nerves to win 21-15 14-21 24-22 . AP
Though Kidambi Srikanth breezed through the first game against Japanese finalist Kazumasa Sakai, the second game was a nail-biting game with either of them not allowing the other to gain an upper hand. AP
Kidambi Srikanth rallied from behind with some intense smashes to gain a slender lead, finish the match and clinch his maiden Indonesia Open Superseries 21-11, 21-19. AP
The final was more intense and closely fought than the scoreline suggests. A match that was worthy of a final in a tournament filled with major upsets every day. AP
It has been a major turnaround in fortune since Srikanth Kidambi trained under the aegis of Coach Mulyo Handoyo. After the match Kidambi credited the impact of his coach and said," "I think he's very talented and am very lucky to have him." AP
With the Indonesia Open Superseries in his kitty, Kidambi Srikanth has now trained his sights on the Australia Open Superseries that starts on Tuesday. The World Championships follows soon after. Interesting times ahead. AP