Khelo India School Games: Delhi narrow gap on Haryana at the top with gold medals in kabaddi, volleyball

New Delhi: Haryana stayed on top despite not adding any gold medal to their overnight tally as Delhi narrowed down the gap with an impressive show from their athletes on Monday.

Delhi added a yellow metal each in boys kabaddi and volleyball to swell their gold medal count to 18. Maharashtra were third with 16 gold while Karnataka have 15.

Haryana still occupy top spot with 20 gold medals.

West Bengal opened their gold medal count with two successes today.

The Bengal girls won the volleyball title and then added one more gold through weightlifter Shrabani Das in girls 48kg category.

Of the four weight categories in weightlifting, Assam (Sidhanta Gogoi in boys 56 kg), Odhisa (Bhaktaram Desti in boys 50kg), Bengal (Shrabani Das in girls 48kg) and Manipur (Konsam Ormila Devi in girls 44 kg) shared the honours.

In weightlifting, the star of the day was Konsam Ormila Devi of Manipur, a Commonwealth Youth Championship winner, who won the 44 kg category.

The Commonwealth Youth Championship winner lifted a combined total of 137 kg, four kilogram better than 133kg she achieved at Gold Coast in the Commonwealth meet last September. Today, Ormila lifted 59kg in snatch and 78kg in clean & Jerk for a total of 137kg.

In volleyball, Delhi and Bengal grabbed the gold medals in the boys' and girls' sections.

In the boys' final, Delhi beat Uttar Pradesh 3-2 while Bengal defeated Maharashtra 3-0 in the girls' section.

Kerala beat Uttarakhand for boys' bronze while Gujarat defeated UP for girls' bronze.

Delhi won the kabaddi gold for boys beating Uttar Pradesh in the final, while Himachal Pradesh defeated Delhi in the girls final.