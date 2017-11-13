You are here:
Karim Benzema believes France recall for World Cup 2018 will not happen due to deadlock with Didier Deschamps

SportsAFPNov, 13 2017 08:34:44 IST

Paris: Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema admitted Sunday that he had no hope of playing at the World Cup next year as long as Didier Deschamps remains as France coach.

"Of course I believe it (playing for France again), I still believe in it," the 29-year-old Benzema told Canal+.

File image of Real Madrid and France's forward Karim Benzema. AFP

"But it's been over two and a half years, you can't be stupid. As long as Didier Deschamps is coach I will have no chance of returning to the French team."

Benzema, who has scored 27 goals for France, last played for the national team in October 2015.

But he has hardly been missed by Deschamps who guided France to the final of Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Benzema's international career hit the buffers when he became caught up in the now infamous 'sex tape' scandal in which he was accused of involvement in an attempt to blackmail fellow French star Mathieu Valbuena.

"Of course, I want to play at the World Cup, I want to win something with my country," said Benzema who added that he has no relationship whatsoever with Deschamps.

"It's deadlock. We talked on the phone before the Euros but there was no explanation. After that, he turned his back on me."


Published Date: Nov 13, 2017 08:34 am | Updated Date: Nov 13, 2017 08:34 am


