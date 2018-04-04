Preview: Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala is stronger mentally than before and is ready to shine against Real Madrid in Tuesday’s Champions League tie, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Monday.
The Argentine is one of the most gifted players in Serie A but has had an up-and-down season. He began with a flourish, scoring two hat-tricks in Juve’s first four league games, but then suffered a loss of form and was dropped for two games in December.
A hamstring injury also kept him out for several matches but he is now back to his best and scored a stunning goal in the 3-1 win over AC Milan on Saturday.
“Paulo will have a great match because he is fit, he is serene and, mentally, he has improved greatly,” said Allegri as he gave the 24-year-old a vote of confidence ahead of the quarter-final first leg in Turin.
The tie is a re-match of last season’s final and Allegri said his team had learned from their 4-1 defeat in Cardiff last June.
“Cardiff was a lesson in the overall growth of this team, especially in how to approach these matches in a serene manner,” he said.
But he warned his players to be wary of a Real Madrid midfield he described as “lethal.”
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane dismissed any talk of comparisons with last year’s final.
“This has nothing to do with happened 10 months ago,” he told reporters after being asked to draw a parallel with the match.
“What happened has happened, but now we have to think about this game and make sure we play well tomorrow.
“We mustn’t think about that or other matches against Juventus because it doesn’t mean anything.”
Published Date: Apr 04, 2018 00:19 AM | Updated Date: Apr 04, 2018 00:35 AM
Highlights
3' Juventus 0-1 Real Madrid
GOAL! Cristiano Ronaldo fires the visitors in front and he has now scored in 10 Champions League games in a row. Brilliant start for Real Madrid who have come all guns blazing
TEAM NEWS!
Juventus XI: Gianluigi Buffon, (GK) (C), Mattia De Sciglio, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Kwadwo Asamoah, Sami Khedira, Rodrigo Bentachur, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain
Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas (GK), Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos (C), Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema
00:35 (IST)
15' Sevilla 0-0 Bayern Munich
Bayern are dominating the ball but no big chances so far. Sevilla are struggling to pose any significant threat. The game needs a moment of inspiration. No shots on target so far from either side
00:33 (IST)
15' Juventus 0-1 Real Madrid
Juventus seeing a bit more of the ball in the last five minutes but no real cutting edge to their play. Real Madrid are looking to dominate the ball everytime they win it and testing Juventus' patience. Allegri's men have to bring all the experience into play here. Another Real Madrid goal now would leave them with a mountain to climb even so early in this tie
00:28 (IST)
Ronaldo at it again!
00:28 (IST)
Legend!
00:27 (IST)
10' Juventus 0-1 Real Madrid
Real Madrid dominating the ball. Juventus struggling to get a foothold in the game. The early goal has given so much confidence to Real Madrid that they have the bit between their teeth. Juventus now will have to open up to wipe off the deficit and that will give Real Madrid more chances
00:25 (IST)
5' Juventus 0-1 Real Madrid
Real Madrid have hit the ground running in Turin and before Juventus could settle into their defensive shape, they have been breached by Cristiano Ronaldo who simply can't stop scoring. Juventus tried to respond through Paulo Dybala instantly but it's been all Real Madrid otherwise
00:22 (IST)
5' Sevilla 0-0 Bayern Munich
Lively start to the game in Sevilla. Both teams going for it. Bayern with slightly more possession in the opening exchanges as they try to establish their dominance in the game
00:19 (IST)
3' Juventus 0-1 Real Madrid
GOAL! Cristiano Ronaldo fires the visitors in front and he has now scored in 10 Champions League games in a row. Brilliant start for Real Madrid who have come all guns blazing
00:16 (IST)
KICK OFF!
The games are underway in Turin and Sevilla
00:14 (IST)
It's time. Faster your seatbelts!
00:12 (IST)
Friends off the pitch, but rivals on it!
00:12 (IST)
Kick off five minutes away in Turin
00:03 (IST)
Dark Horse!
23:54 (IST)
Sevilla vs Bayern Munich Team News!
23:53 (IST)
Juventus will need to make the most of home advantage against Real Madrid
23:53 (IST)
Real Madrid player warming up in Turin. 20 minutes to go for kick-off
23:46 (IST)
Champion!
23:45 (IST)
Keylor Navas is readying himself to face Dybala and Co. Can he keep them out?
23:42 (IST)
Nemesis!
23:16 (IST)
TEAM NEWS!
Juventus XI: Gianluigi Buffon, (GK) (C), Mattia De Sciglio, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Kwadwo Asamoah, Sami Khedira, Rodrigo Bentachur, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain
Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas (GK), Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos (C), Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema
22:13 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Champions League quarter-final 1st leg of Juventus vs Real Madrid from Turin. In a repeat of last year's final that ended 4-1 in Real Madrid's favour, Juventus will be eyeing revenge. Zinedine Zidane's men haven't been as inspiring as last season but they showed plenty of pedigree in the way they dismissed PSG in the previous round. Juventus too showed they belonged to the highest level of European competition after getting the better of Tottenham Hotspur at the Round of 16 stage. With Europe's two heavyweights set to collide, it promises to a cracking tie of football. So stick around for all the Live updates from the game