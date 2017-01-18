Juventus' new logo gets ridiculed on Twitter, former tennis star joins in mocking Serie A giants

Former tennis star Robin Soderling joined thousands of others on Tuesday ridiculing the minimalist new club logo of Juventus, while many of its fans were just downright angry.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli unveiled the 32-time Italian champions' new logo, a simple design which resembles two adjacent letter Js in white on a black background, at a glitzy presentation in Milan.

But fans across social media were quick to mock the logo while others added sketches and drawings to embellish its design.

One football fan on Twitter, DeRossi's Tattoo, quipped Inter Milan defender "Juan Jesus accused Juventus of stealing his personal logo".

Many Juventus supporters tweeted the club to make it clear they were unhappy with the design, with one saying: "It hurts my eyes."

The Swede Soderling, who reached the French Open final two years in succession in 2009 and 2010, claimed on Twitter that it resembles his own logo – a small letter R adjacent to an S in white on a black background.

At its launch late on Monday Agnelli said that the logo "defines a sense of belonging and a style that illustrates what we are all about".

Juventus are aiming for a record sixth consecutive Serie A title this season but suffered a setback with a 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina, only their fourth loss of the season, on Sunday.

Agnelli's dream is to see Juventus, beaten Champions League finalists in 2015, crowned European champions for only the third time after 1985 and 1996.

Juve face Porto away in the last 16 of the competition on February 22, before hosting the Portuguese giants two weeks later.

New logo of Juventus 😍 pic.twitter.com/n3Cz6dUSFz — Mondo Milan (@MondoMilan1899) January 17, 2017

Okay, but is it one J in bubble writing or an upper-case J reclining on a lower-case j? We need answers. pic.twitter.com/x2SCzsgLgy — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) January 16, 2017

Try not to rotate the new #Juventus logo sideways. It's not a good look. pic.twitter.com/BFVvH04lXX — footballitalia (@footballitalia) January 16, 2017