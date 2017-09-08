Juventus director general backs Premier League clubs' move to close transfer window before season start

Milan: Juventus director general Giuseppe Marotta has backed the decision by English Premier League clubs to close the transfer window before the start of the season and wants Serie A to follow suit.

Premier League clubs voted that new players not be allowed to register after 1600 GMT on the Thursday before the season starts.

Marotta, who is also president of the Sporting Directors' Association, said it was a decision that he had been waiting for, while Roma sporting director Monchi also backed the move as a "right and logical decision".

"The Premier league's decision to end the transfer window early is wise. Now we have to extend the discussion to a European level," Marotta said.

"This is a decision I was waiting for with great satisfaction," he continued.

"It's the right choice. Having such a long transfer window creates turmoil, a well-run club succeeds by planning out a transfer campaign.

"The transfer market has to be limited, you can't have players moving when the leagues have already started.

"Our Lega Serie A must now address the FIGC, with a strong opinion arriving from all the clubs."

"The decision is for the Federation, but all the major leagues have to be in line."

A Serie A spokesperson added: "We have read this news today but we are not commenting on it."