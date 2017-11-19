Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, Inter Milan's Luciano Spalletti not willing to take up Italy job anytime soon

Rome: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti have both distanced themselves from taking up the vacant Italian national team coach's post.

"Coaching the national team is one of my ambitions, but not right now," the 50-year-old Allegri told a press conference ahead of Juventus's game at Sampdoria on Sunday.

Italy are still reeling from their historic failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after Sweden beat them in the play-offs on Monday, and the hunt is on for a manager who can rebuild the national team after they missed out on the tournament for the first time in half-a-century.

Inter boss Spalletti also removed himself from the frame during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday night's home clash with Atalanta.

"I would like to coach the national team, but not right now. I want to do a good job with Inter," said Spalletti, who arrived at Inter from AS Roma in the summer and has revitalised the Milan club.

Inter are third in Serie A, unbeaten on 30 points, two behind leaders Napoli. Last season, Spalletti led Roma to second place and a club record points total of 87.

Juventus meanwhile are fighting for a seventh straight Serie A title, which would be their fourth in as many years under Allegri.

"I still have major objectives to attain with Juventus, building a team for the future," added Allegri, who also won the league with AC Milan in 2011.

"We can talk about that (the national team) in a few years' time, if I ever get offered the job."