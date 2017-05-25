Jose Mourinho's Manchester United defeat Ajax to clinch maiden Europa League title

by FP Sports May, 25 2017 IST
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney lifts the trophy after winning 2-0 in the Europa League final between Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. AP
As a tribute to the victims of the Manchester bomb attack, Manchester United players pause for a minute's silence before the start of the Europa League final against Ajax. AP
Manchester's Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring the opening goal, a wicked deflection which beat the Ajax's goalkeeper. AP
Ajax coach Peter Bosz gestures to his players during their clash against Manchester United. AP
Manchester United's second goalscorer Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ajax's Davy Klaassen fight for the ball. AP
Ajax's Hakim Ziyech reacts after the final whistle as his side lost to Manchester United 0-2. AP
Jose Mourinho celebrates after winning the Europa League final between Ajax and Manchester United. The victory ensured his team a Champions League qualification. AP
Ajax players acknowledge the supporters who came in huge numbers to cheer for their team. AP
Ajax coach Peter Bosz walks past the the trophy after losing 0-2 to Manchester United in the Europa League final. AP
Manchester manager Jose Mourinho kisses the trophy after winning a maiden Europa League title for his team. AP
Prachanda resigns as Nepal PM: Local media notes mountain of challenges facing Sher Bahadur Deuba
DU May Change Admission Schedule if CBSE Delays Class 12 Results
Kashmir human shield victim calls Major Gogoi's award illegal, files complaint with SHRC
Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli says disastrous season with RCB taught him to accept limitations
Should heads of government development bodies become RERA regulators?
Cabinet okays abolition of FIPB: Say happy goodbye to license raj institution
Sachin: A Billion Dreams premiere — SRK, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, other celebrities spotted