Jonty Rhodes' India connection grows stronger as wife delivers son in Mumbai hospital

Mumbai: South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes and his wife Melanie have been blessed with a son at a hospital in suburban Mumbai, after the birth of their daughter in the city two years ago.

Rhodes, who is the fielding coach of Indian Premier League(IPL)'s Mumbai Indians team, was in Hyderabad for the league's final match on Sunday when his son was born.

Rhodes' wife gave birth to the baby, weighing around 3.7 kg, on Sunday evening without any complication through water delivery, Dr Amit Dhurandar of Surya Hospital in suburban Santacruz told PTI.

Both the mother and the newborn are doing fine, he said, adding that they may be discharged by on Tuesday.

A few minutes after his son's birth, the South African fielding icon tweeted,

Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League's final in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rhodes' daughter, named India, was also born at a hospital in the city two years ago during the IPL 8 season.

Dr Dhurandar said, "Rhodes wanted the baby's delivery through water birth and he wrote to me a few months back. Since water birth isn't easily available in South Africa, therefore, they opted this mode of delivery here in the Mumbai city, which is becoming popular among the Indians too," he said.