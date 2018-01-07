January transfer window: Olympiakos agree deal to re-sign Belgian forward Kevin Mirallas on loan from Everton

Piraeus: Greek champions Olympiakos announced on Saturday that they have come to an agreement with English side Everton for the return of Belgium international winger Kevin Mirallas.

No details of the deal were announced by the club but Greek media reported that Everton will loan the 30-year-old player for six months at a cost of 3 million euros.

Mirallas played two seasons for Olympiakos (2010-2012) appearing in 52 matches, scoring 34 goals and leading the club to two league titles.

He was the leading scorer in the Greek Super League during the 2011-2012 season with 20 goals.

Mirallas has been at Everton since 2012 and has played in 151 matches scoring 29 goals.

He also played for French sides Saint-Etienne (2008-2010) and Lille (2004-2008).

Mirallas has 56 appearances with the Belgium national team scoring 10 goals.