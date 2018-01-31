London: Arsene Wenger is resigned to losing Olivier Giroud on transfer deadline day but has yet to confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is definitely joining the club.
Aubameyang may have spent Tuesday afternoon at the club's training ground, but the Gunners manager was reluctant to say the club record £60 million (€68 million) deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker would be concluded for certain on Wednesday.
Just moments after seeing his team lose at 3-1 resurgent Swansea City on Tuesday, Wenger would not be drawn on whether he felt Giroud's anticipated £18 million move to Chelsea would be offset by Aubameyang's arrival.
"I will inform you tomorrow," said Wenger, when asked if the transfer was about to be completed.
Asked whether he was confident it would go through, he added: "Confidence does not help, because nowadays the deals can be so complicated."
Wenger also refused to say Giroud had played his final match for the club after the Frenchman came on as a late substitute, but was unable to prevent his club from losing to the Premier League strugglers.
"That will all be decided tomorrow," said Wenger when asked about Giroud's future, with Dortmund also a possible destination if the Chelsea deal falls through.
But the fact that Wenger talked about Giroud in the past tense suggested the striker is about to end his six-year association with Arsenal.
"Olivier is a guy who gave great service to the club, who never let us down and saved us many times. I asked him if he could commit tonight and he had no problem with that," he said.
"He became a strong international player for France. He has always been top class.
"But I don't want to talk too much about where he goes.
"He is an Arsenal man, but he needs to play as well. At some stage, it was not a good situation for him."
Wenger's side are still without an away victory in 2018 after they lost a first-half lead, given to them by Nacho Monreal, within 60 seconds.
Elsewhere, Manchester City signed Aymeric Laporte even as manager Guardiola suggested January spending might not be over after widespread reports that City are interested in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez.
Mahrez, 26, is reported to have handed in a transfer request as the Algerian tries to force through a move to Eastlands.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have secured the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieri from Roma for a reported £25 million on a four-and-a-half year deal.
The 23-year-old played just twice for Roma this season after missing the first three months of the campaign with a serious knee injury.
Earlier, Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 28, left Anfield for struggling West Brom on a loan deal until the end of the season after slipping down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp.
Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu has become Javi Gracia's first signing as Watford manager after arriving at Vicarage Road on loan until the end of the campaign.
Celtic have signed Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda on an 18-month loan deal, with left-back Baba Rahman departing Stamford Bridge for Schalke in a similar arrangement.
Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 13:10 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 00:03 AM
Highlights
Olivier Giroud on joining Chelsea
"Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League. They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It’s a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I’m looking forward to playing."
According to Sky Sports, Manchester City have made a final cash-plus-player offer for Riyad Mahrez estimated to be £65m.
IT IS DONE AND DUSTED FINALLY: Borussia Dortmund confirm Aubameyang's move to Arsenal. Arsenal fans can afford a smile now.
00:03 (IST)
Lazar Markovic will mostly remain at Liverpool till the end of the season. Also there were rumours about Jon Flanagan leaving the club today but that's unlikely to happen.
23:53 (IST)
The latest on Manchester City.
23:41 (IST)
Gotta agree!
23:41 (IST)
Already pressure on Aubameyang?
23:38 (IST)
Costel Pantilimon to Nottingham Forest!
23:35 (IST)
Done deal!
23:29 (IST)
According to various reports, Chelsea signed Olivier Giroud for a fee in the region of £18m.
23:27 (IST)
Well, he looks happy!
23:24 (IST)
Watford have signed Didier NDong on loan from Sunderland.
23:15 (IST)
That's a good start!
23:10 (IST)
Beautiful story ends today
23:06 (IST)
According to BBC reporter Simon Stone, Manchester City did not agree to Riyad Mahrez's deal which came with a transfer package worth £95m. City was expecting the deal to be around £60m, but since there was significant difference between both parties' valuations, the transfer fell through.
22:54 (IST)
BBC Sports reports Riyad Mahrez won’t be joining Manchester City today!
22:38 (IST)
22:37 (IST)
The Batman of Dortmund!
22:36 (IST)
Arsenal says thank you to long-serving Oliver Giroud
22:33 (IST)
And Borussia Dortmund have confirmed Michy Batshuayi deal
22:31 (IST)
It's done!
21:58 (IST)
Sky Sports says Chelsea have reached agreement in principle with Arsenal for the transfer of Olivier Giroud,
21:43 (IST)
This is epic from Konyaspor.
21:33 (IST)
David Luiz for Arsenal?
21:31 (IST)
RB Leipzig's attempt to sign 16-year-old Portuguese talent Umaro Embalo from Benfica collapsed at the last minute because the Germans baulked at paying his agent, according to media reports on Wednesday.
The teenage winger arrived in Leipzig last Sunday to undergo a medical and sign a deal, while Benfica's president had already flown to Germany for talks with the Bundesliga club.
AFP reports.
21:06 (IST)
21:03 (IST)
Daily Mirror is reporting that Olivier Giroud has joined Chelsea from Arsenal for £18million after signing 18-month deal.
Well, looks like official news will come out soon.
20:23 (IST)
May be one more try?
20:10 (IST)
Some juicy offers in for Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou
19:59 (IST)
Will the Klaasen deal get through?
According to BBC's Phil McNulty, Davy Klaasen's loan move to Napoli looks increasingly unlikely as the player is reluctant to leave.
19:27 (IST)
Sandro Ramirez has completed his loan move from Everton to Sevilla
19:00 (IST)
Ozil becomes highest-paid Arsenal player - report (AFP)
German World Cup winner Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a big boost on Wednesday by finally agreeing a new contract which will see him become the highest paid player in the club's history, according to the BBC.
The broadcaster reports that the 29-year-old playmaker -- who has been with the Gunners since joining from Real Madrid for a then-record club fee of £42.4million ($60million, 48.2million euros) in 2013 -- signed a three-and-a-half year contract and will earn around £350,000 a week.
18:49 (IST)
Dortmund snap up Spanish teen Gomez (Via AFP)
Borussia Dortmund have snapped up another rising teenage star by signing Spanish 17-year-old Sergio Gomez from Barcelona.
Dortmund sold top-scoring striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, to Arsenal, reportedly for £56 million (63.7 million euros, 79.2 million euros) and have snapped up attacking midfielder Gomez.
With the transfer window closing Wednesday, Gomez, who reportedly cost three million euros, is the latest teen to join Dortmund.
Dortmund's Swedish striker Alexander Isak, 18, English winger Jadon Sancho, 17, and US midfielder Christian Pulisic already have first-team experience under head coach Peter Stoeger.
Dortmund have signed Gomez on an undisclosed "long-term contract" and he will initially join the club's Under-19 team.
He is their second youngster to join in the January transfer window after Dortmund signed Swiss defender Manuel Akanji, 22, from Basel.
18:27 (IST)
Batshuayi deal slowly progressing!
17:58 (IST)
Consistency will be the key!
17:57 (IST)
Dortmund making moves on transfer deadline day (Via Associated Press)
Dortmund said Wednesday it had made a "big concession" on the transfer fee to allow Bartra to go to Real Betis after a tumultuous Bundesliga spell.
Bartra was injured after being hit with shrapnel in the bomb attack on Dortmund's team bus before a Champions League game last April. The 27-year-old Spaniard said he had feared for his life.
Bartra played 49 competitive games for Dortmund after joining from Barcelona in 2016, but the club's signing of Swiss defender Manuel Akanji from FC Basel increased the competition for a starting place.
17:54 (IST)
Arsenal has been really busy on this transfer deadline day. Defender Debuchy is set to leave!
17:46 (IST)
DOUBLE DELIGHT FOR ARSENAL FANS! Ozil has signed a new contract!!!
17:39 (IST)
Everton looking to bolster their defence!
17:34 (IST)
Michy Batshuayi has agreed to move to Dortmund on loan according to Jim White fo Skysports News
17:28 (IST)
More on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal deal (Via Associated Press)
Dortmund says the teams have agreed on a transfer fee of 63.75 million euros ($80 million) — a record for the Premier League club.
Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says Aubameyang "has done great things for Dortmund ... scored many important goals and is a part of the team that brought the German Cup to Dortmund in 2017."
Aubameyang had been dropped as a disciplinary measure for missing a team meeting, the third time the Gabon striker had been sanctioned by Dortmund in a little over a year.
Aubameyang scored 141 goals in 213 appearances for Dortmund since joining from French club Saint-Etienne in 2013.
Arsenal says the deal is subject to the completion of "regulatory processes."
17:25 (IST)
According to Sky Sports sources Chelsea will alow Batshuayi-Dortmund deal only of they get Giroud from Emirates.
17:08 (IST)
Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign striker Alexander Sorloth from Danish club FC Midtjylland
17:05 (IST)
According to Mirror, the Aubameyang deal is worth £56million.
17:03 (IST)
In other news: Ibrahim Amadou is drawing fair amount of interest from English clubs
17:01 (IST)
Michy Batshuayi keeping everyone guessing !
17:00 (IST)
The sight Arsenal fans waited for...
16:56 (IST)
Arsenal welcome Aubameyang in short simple way!
16:51 (IST)
Huge boost for the Gunners!
16:48 (IST)
16:35 (IST)
Aubameyang has undergone medical at Arsenal according on Jeremy Wilson. The Arsenal striker stat and fact is an interesting one.
16:30 (IST)
Southampton club and fans at the edge of their seats.
16:12 (IST)
Islam Slimani move catches speed