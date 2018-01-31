London: Arsene Wenger is resigned to losing Olivier Giroud on transfer deadline day but has yet to confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is definitely joining the club.

Aubameyang may have spent Tuesday afternoon at the club's training ground, but the Gunners manager was reluctant to say the club record £60 million (€68 million) deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker would be concluded for certain on Wednesday.

Just moments after seeing his team lose at 3-1 resurgent Swansea City on Tuesday, Wenger would not be drawn on whether he felt Giroud's anticipated £18 million move to Chelsea would be offset by Aubameyang's arrival.

"I will inform you tomorrow," said Wenger, when asked if the transfer was about to be completed.

Asked whether he was confident it would go through, he added: "Confidence does not help, because nowadays the deals can be so complicated."

Wenger also refused to say Giroud had played his final match for the club after the Frenchman came on as a late substitute, but was unable to prevent his club from losing to the Premier League strugglers.

"That will all be decided tomorrow," said Wenger when asked about Giroud's future, with Dortmund also a possible destination if the Chelsea deal falls through.

But the fact that Wenger talked about Giroud in the past tense suggested the striker is about to end his six-year association with Arsenal.

"Olivier is a guy who gave great service to the club, who never let us down and saved us many times. I asked him if he could commit tonight and he had no problem with that," he said.

"He became a strong international player for France. He has always been top class.

"But I don't want to talk too much about where he goes.

"He is an Arsenal man, but he needs to play as well. At some stage, it was not a good situation for him."

Wenger's side are still without an away victory in 2018 after they lost a first-half lead, given to them by Nacho Monreal, within 60 seconds.

Elsewhere, Manchester City signed Aymeric Laporte even as manager Guardiola suggested January spending might not be over after widespread reports that City are interested in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez, 26, is reported to have handed in a transfer request as the Algerian tries to force through a move to Eastlands.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have secured the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieri from Roma for a reported £25 million on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The 23-year-old played just twice for Roma this season after missing the first three months of the campaign with a serious knee injury.

Earlier, Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 28, left Anfield for struggling West Brom on a loan deal until the end of the season after slipping down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp.

Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu has become Javi Gracia's first signing as Watford manager after arriving at Vicarage Road on loan until the end of the campaign.

Celtic have signed Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda on an 18-month loan deal, with left-back Baba Rahman departing Stamford Bridge for Schalke in a similar arrangement.