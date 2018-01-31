London: Arsene Wenger is resigned to losing Olivier Giroud on transfer deadline day but has yet to confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is definitely joining the club.
Aubameyang may have spent Tuesday afternoon at the club's training ground, but the Gunners manager was reluctant to say the club record £60 million (€68 million) deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker would be concluded for certain on Wednesday.
Just moments after seeing his team lose at 3-1 resurgent Swansea City on Tuesday, Wenger would not be drawn on whether he felt Giroud's anticipated £18 million move to Chelsea would be offset by Aubameyang's arrival.
"I will inform you tomorrow," said Wenger, when asked if the transfer was about to be completed.
Asked whether he was confident it would go through, he added: "Confidence does not help, because nowadays the deals can be so complicated."
Wenger also refused to say Giroud had played his final match for the club after the Frenchman came on as a late substitute, but was unable to prevent his club from losing to the Premier League strugglers.
"That will all be decided tomorrow," said Wenger when asked about Giroud's future, with Dortmund also a possible destination if the Chelsea deal falls through.
But the fact that Wenger talked about Giroud in the past tense suggested the striker is about to end his six-year association with Arsenal.
"Olivier is a guy who gave great service to the club, who never let us down and saved us many times. I asked him if he could commit tonight and he had no problem with that," he said.
"He became a strong international player for France. He has always been top class.
"But I don't want to talk too much about where he goes.
"He is an Arsenal man, but he needs to play as well. At some stage, it was not a good situation for him."
Wenger's side are still without an away victory in 2018 after they lost a first-half lead, given to them by Nacho Monreal, within 60 seconds.
Elsewhere, Manchester City signed Aymeric Laporte even as manager Guardiola suggested January spending might not be over after widespread reports that City are interested in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez.
Mahrez, 26, is reported to have handed in a transfer request as the Algerian tries to force through a move to Eastlands.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have secured the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieri from Roma for a reported £25 million on a four-and-a-half year deal.
The 23-year-old played just twice for Roma this season after missing the first three months of the campaign with a serious knee injury.
Earlier, Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 28, left Anfield for struggling West Brom on a loan deal until the end of the season after slipping down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp.
Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu has become Javi Gracia's first signing as Watford manager after arriving at Vicarage Road on loan until the end of the campaign.
Celtic have signed Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda on an 18-month loan deal, with left-back Baba Rahman departing Stamford Bridge for Schalke in a similar arrangement.
Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 13:10 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 21:06 PM
Highlights
IT IS DONE AND DUSTED FINALLY: Borussia Dortmund confirm Aubameyang's move to Arsenal. Arsenal fans can afford a smile now.
21:06 (IST)
According to Sky Sports, Manchester City have made a final cash-plus-player offer for Riyad Mahrez estimated to be £65m.
21:03 (IST)
Daily Mirror is reporting that Olivier Giroud has joined Chelsea from Arsenal for £18million after signing 18-month deal.
Well, looks like official news will come out soon.
20:23 (IST)
May be one more try?
20:10 (IST)
Some juicy offers in for Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou
19:59 (IST)
Will the Klaasen deal get through?
According to BBC's Phil McNulty, Davy Klaasen's loan move to Napoli looks increasingly unlikely as the player is reluctant to leave.
19:27 (IST)
Sandro Ramirez has completed his loan move from Everton to Sevilla
19:00 (IST)
Ozil becomes highest-paid Arsenal player - report (AFP)
German World Cup winner Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a big boost on Wednesday by finally agreeing a new contract which will see him become the highest paid player in the club's history, according to the BBC.
The broadcaster reports that the 29-year-old playmaker -- who has been with the Gunners since joining from Real Madrid for a then-record club fee of £42.4million ($60million, 48.2million euros) in 2013 -- signed a three-and-a-half year contract and will earn around £350,000 a week.
18:49 (IST)
Dortmund snap up Spanish teen Gomez (Via AFP)
Borussia Dortmund have snapped up another rising teenage star by signing Spanish 17-year-old Sergio Gomez from Barcelona.
Dortmund sold top-scoring striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, to Arsenal, reportedly for £56 million (63.7 million euros, 79.2 million euros) and have snapped up attacking midfielder Gomez.
With the transfer window closing Wednesday, Gomez, who reportedly cost three million euros, is the latest teen to join Dortmund.
Dortmund's Swedish striker Alexander Isak, 18, English winger Jadon Sancho, 17, and US midfielder Christian Pulisic already have first-team experience under head coach Peter Stoeger.
Dortmund have signed Gomez on an undisclosed "long-term contract" and he will initially join the club's Under-19 team.
He is their second youngster to join in the January transfer window after Dortmund signed Swiss defender Manuel Akanji, 22, from Basel.
18:27 (IST)
Batshuayi deal slowly progressing!
17:58 (IST)
Consistency will be the key!
17:57 (IST)
Dortmund making moves on transfer deadline day (Via Associated Press)
Dortmund said Wednesday it had made a "big concession" on the transfer fee to allow Bartra to go to Real Betis after a tumultuous Bundesliga spell.
Bartra was injured after being hit with shrapnel in the bomb attack on Dortmund's team bus before a Champions League game last April. The 27-year-old Spaniard said he had feared for his life.
Bartra played 49 competitive games for Dortmund after joining from Barcelona in 2016, but the club's signing of Swiss defender Manuel Akanji from FC Basel increased the competition for a starting place.
17:54 (IST)
Arsenal has been really busy on this transfer deadline day. Defender Debuchy is set to leave!
17:46 (IST)
DOUBLE DELIGHT FOR ARSENAL FANS! Ozil has signed a new contract!!!
17:39 (IST)
Everton looking to bolster their defence!
17:34 (IST)
Michy Batshuayi has agreed to move to Dortmund on loan according to Jim White fo Skysports News
17:28 (IST)
More on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal deal (Via Associated Press)
Dortmund says the teams have agreed on a transfer fee of 63.75 million euros ($80 million) — a record for the Premier League club.
Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says Aubameyang "has done great things for Dortmund ... scored many important goals and is a part of the team that brought the German Cup to Dortmund in 2017."
Aubameyang had been dropped as a disciplinary measure for missing a team meeting, the third time the Gabon striker had been sanctioned by Dortmund in a little over a year.
Aubameyang scored 141 goals in 213 appearances for Dortmund since joining from French club Saint-Etienne in 2013.
Arsenal says the deal is subject to the completion of "regulatory processes."
17:25 (IST)
According to Sky Sports sources Chelsea will alow Batshuayi-Dortmund deal only of they get Giroud from Emirates.
17:08 (IST)
Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign striker Alexander Sorloth from Danish club FC Midtjylland
17:05 (IST)
According to Mirror, the Aubameyang deal is worth £56million.
17:03 (IST)
In other news: Ibrahim Amadou is drawing fair amount of interest from English clubs
17:01 (IST)
Michy Batshuayi keeping everyone guessing !
17:00 (IST)
The sight Arsenal fans waited for...
16:56 (IST)
Arsenal welcome Aubameyang in short simple way!
16:51 (IST)
Huge boost for the Gunners!
16:48 (IST)
IT IS DONE AND DUSTED FINALLY: Borussia Dortmund confirm Aubameyang's move to Arsenal. Arsenal fans can afford a smile now.
16:35 (IST)
Aubameyang has undergone medical at Arsenal according on Jeremy Wilson. The Arsenal striker stat and fact is an interesting one.
16:30 (IST)
Southampton club and fans at the edge of their seats.
16:12 (IST)
Islam Slimani move catches speed
16:09 (IST)
Newcastle United expected to sign striker Islam Slimani from Leicester City
15:57 (IST)
Here is Matt Law again:
"I'm told Mahrez is not with the rest of the Leicester squad preparing for the Everton game and is set to miss it as he tries to force Man City move," The Telegraph reporter tweeted
15:38 (IST)
In case you are wondering what's taking so long mirror suggests Aubameyang needs convincing after Arsenal's dismal performance at Swansea last night
15:06 (IST)
Massive sum!
15:03 (IST)
Where's Jurgen at?
14:52 (IST)
Well, well... Aubameyang transfer seems to be catching some pace
14:50 (IST)
Could this turn out to be a better day for the Gunners than they had hoped for?
Even as world's eyes are fixed on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could follow Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the Emirates, the Gunners may have already completed a coup of sorts after convincing talisman Mesut Ozil to sign a contract extension.
If Germany's Sport Bild is to believed Ozil has agreed to stay at Arsenal due to the impending arrival of Aubameyang.
14:41 (IST)
The first domino about to fall...
BBC reports regarding Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi move to Borussia Dortmund. He will be signed on loan for the remainder of the season. The deal has been agreed.
14:27 (IST)
Daily Telgraph's Matt Law has said that Chelsea to tie up Giroud signing today, Batshuayi to Dortmund, Hazard to start as false 9 v Bournemouth.
14:20 (IST)
Are you a Chelsea fan? Are you waiting for this? Are you a Arsenal fan and you too are waiting for this?
14:06 (IST)
On Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City
Manchester City broke their club record transfer yesterday with the £57 million ($80 million, 65 million € ) signing of centre-back Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao.
Reports suggest that Leicester is unlikely to let the 26-year-old leave for less than £90 million. So we are talking big bucks here.
14:02 (IST)
Transfer update, albeit from championship:
13:49 (IST)
Isn't the feeling mutual?
13:22 (IST)
A riveting day of transfer action awaits:
Going into the last day of the January transfer window, there are a lot of question marks over a lot of players as well as the clubs' future.
Arguably the biggest piece of business that could be conducted over the day could be Aubameyang's move to Arsenal. However, if reports from European media are to be believed, the transfer depends on many factors: such as Borussia Dortmund securing a replacement, which again is contingent on other moves in other clubs. Stay with us, strap your seat belts while you are at it, for this promises to be a wild ride.
12:57 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Deadline day transfer. Borussia Dortmund's Aubameyang can leave for Arsenal. Arsenal might be letting go off Olivier Giroud to London rivals Chelsea, and to complete the cycle, Antonio Conte's side will be without Michy Batshuayi for the rest of the season with the striker leaving for Borussia Dortmund.
Watch this space for more and keep following our live blog as we proivde all the latest developments from the deadline day transfer window.