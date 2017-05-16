Jammu and Kashmir government to provide Rs 50 lakh each to set up football clubs in villages

Srinagar: In a bid to boost sports activities, Jammu and Kashmir government will provide Rs 50 lakh each for the establishment of football clubs in villages across the state.

The announcement to this effect was made by Minister for Youth Services and Sports Imran Ansari at the 132nd Standing Committee meeting of J&K State Sports Council here yesterday.

Ansari also called for keeping sports infrastructure reserved for two days a week exclusively for the girls.

He asked officers for making efforts to provide advanced training in various sports outside the State.

Terming sports as the key for channelizing youth towards the betterment of the state, the Minister said the youth of the state already have proved their mettle in the backdrop of recent sports events at national and international levels.

"Our sportspersons bagged gold medals because of their sheer grit and hard work," he said.

"We must celebrate our sports achievements and encourage youth to come forward to showcase their sports talent," he added.

Ansari said the government is trying every bit to create world-class sports facilities for the local talent to flourish.

He directed the creation of IT unit in the State Sports Council for the speedy dissemination of information about sports events.

He also announced enhancement of honorarium of the contractual coaches and Rs three lakh to each district Sports Council for the promotion of sports activities.

The Minister said Secretary Sports Council Waheed Rehman Parra will monitor the sports activities and appoint experts for the screening of sports candidates.