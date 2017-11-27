ITTF Spanish Open: G Sathiyan bags gold in men's singles; Manika Batra, Mouma Das settle for doubles silver

G Sathiyan added another feather to his cap on Sunday when he defeated Japan's Kazuhiro Yoshimura in the summit clash of the men's singles event in the 2017 ITTF Challenge Spanish Open in Almeria.

The ninth-seeded Indian bagged his second gold in an ITTF Challenge Series, having won the Belgium Open in 2015, after displaying full control in a calculated game to overpower his Japanese opponent 4-2 (11-7, 3-11, 11-6, 6-11, 13-11, 11-7), as confirmed in a TTFI release.

Sathiyan's title victory is also the second by an Indian at an event of this magnitude in 2017 after Soumyajit Ghosh's winning run in the Chile Open in April earlier this year.

The Tamil Nadu paddler was leading the match 2-1, and dominating the fourth game 4-2 when 11th-seeded Yoshimura staged a comeback to draw level. Yoshimura pushed his case for grabbing the lead in the tightly-fought fifth game, in which he lost 11-13, with Sathiyan not looking back thereafter as he led dominated what turned out to be the final game for the evening.

However, luck did not quite favour Manika Batra and Mouma Das in the women's doubles final as they went down to the top-seeded Korean pair of Jihee Jeon and Haeun Yang 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 9-11, 9-11 in a hard-fought contest, levelling the match at 2-2 at one stage. To their credit though, Batra and Das became the first Indian women's pair to win a silver medal in the Challenge series.